Pennsylvania man dies in 18-wheeler crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person has died following an accident involving an 18-wheeler Monday in Florence County, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 27-year-old Antoine Dramou, of Harrisburg, Pa.

Around 5:30 a.m. Monday, the West Florence Fire Department was dispatched to Interstate 95 near the 164 mile marker for a reported 18 -wheeler collision. First responders arrived on scene to find a single-vehicle collision where an 18- wheeler had left the interstate and struck a tree. The occupant of the 18- wheeler was entrapped and had to be extracted by first-responders.

An earlier report from the West Florence Fire Department stated multiple people were injured inside the 18-wheeler, however SCHP confirmed the driver was the only occupant.

According to SCHP, it is not known if the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

DHEC was notified due to a diesel spill from the trucks fuel tanks. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the SCHP.

