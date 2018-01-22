At least one person killed in 18-wheeler crash in Florence Co.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – At least one person has died following an accident involving an 18-wheeler Monday in Florence County, according to information from SCHP.

Around 5:30 a.m. Monday, the West Florence Fire Department was dispatched to Interstate 95 near the 164 mile marker for a reported 18 -wheeler collision. First responders arrived on scene to find a single-vehicle collision where an 18- wheeler had left the interstate and struck a tree. The occupants of the 18- wheeler were entrapped and had to be extracted by first-responders; they are reported to be in serious condition, the release states.

DEHEC was notified due to a diesel spill from the trucks fuel tanks. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the SCHP.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.