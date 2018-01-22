FIRST ALERT: Spring-like warmth and quick-hitting showers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Spring-like warmth and showers will kick off the new work week.

Despite a cool start to the day, Monday afternoon will turn out mild and spring-like as afternoon temperatures climb all the way to 70° across the Pee Dee and into the middle 60s in the Grand Strand. Sunny skies this morning will turn mostly cloudy this afternoon. A stray sprinkle or two is possible later this afternoon.

Tonight will be very mild and breezy with increasing rain chances as a cold front approaches the Carolinas. Temperatures tonight will only drop into upper 50s as a southerly wind starts to increase. The warm will also be accompanied by increasing moisture likely leading to some fog near the beaches and an increasing chance of showers by early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will start off with scattered showers through the mid morning hours followed by rapid clearing as a cold front pushes off shore. Rain will end by 10:00 am with sunshine returning by afternoon. Cold air will lag well behind the cold front allowing temperatures to climb into the upper 60s to near 70.

A return to more seasonable weather arrives Tuesday night through the end of the week as daytime temperatures drop into the 50s and overnight readings drop into the 30s.

Keep up to date with the latest forecast on the WMBF First Alert Weather App.

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved