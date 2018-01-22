Horry County school board to vote on putting armed security in elementary schools

South Carolina Highway Patrol has reported a fatal accident near Pawleys Island, according to their website. Midway Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the accident, saying it occurred on Ocean Highway near the Island Bar and Grill.More >>
An investigation is underway by Myrtle Beach police after a woman was found deceased inside a motel Monday morning, according to a press release from MBPD.More >>
One person was shot Saturday night in Atlantic Beach, confirms Atlantic Beach Police Chief Quentin Robinson. The shooting occurred on 31st South shortly before 10:00 p.m.More >>
Deputies are seeking information on a shooting Sunday in Oatland Park that killed a 19-year-old man, according to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The Horry County school board will vote Monday night on whether to put armed security guards in elementary schools – a move that has already been made for other schools.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
Buckingham Palace is undergoing a 10-year renovation of the wiring, plumbing and heating. The project is revealing hidden treasures.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now said he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.More >>
A Mid-South woman said she was nearly kidnapped by a driver of ride-sharing service.More >>
Dr. Sij Hemal, 27, is a second-year urology resident at the Cleveland Clinic's Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute and knew exactly what to do when a pregnant mother started complaining about back pain.More >>
Ellis County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a school shooting in Italy, Texas on Monday morning.More >>
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >>
