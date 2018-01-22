Second group of Santee Cooper lineman return home to Myrtle Beach after spending a month restoring power in St. Croix

Multiple people were trapped inside an 18-wheeler following a collision Monday morning in Florence County, according to a press release from the West Florence Fire Department.More >>
An investigation is underway by Myrtle Beach police after a woman was found deceased inside a motel Monday morning, according to a press release from MBPD.More >>
Last September, Hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated the island of St. Croix. A majority of St. Croix was left in the dark for a little over 2 months after back to back hurricanes rocked the Virgin Islands last September.More >>
South Carolina Highway Patrol has reported a fatal accident near Pawleys Island, according to their website. Midway Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the accident, saying it occurred on Ocean Highway near the Island Bar and Grill.More >>
Two people were shot Sunday night in Darlington, according to Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Robert Kilgo. Deputies were called to a home on Larry’s Drive in Darlington around 6:00 Sunday night. Upon arrival, they found two people with gunshot wounds.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.More >>
Congressional Democrats and Republicans are waiting for each other to blink over the government shutdown.More >>
Melbourne police say the girl suffered serious puncture wounds all over her body. It happened Thursday afternoon inside of a mobile home on Rolling Rock Drive.More >>
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now said he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
A 22-year-old Lyndhurst woman and her 23-year-old boyfriend are headed to prison after stealing $75,000 from her 89-year-old grandfather.More >>
Visiting the Statue of Liberty deemed a non-essential service during government shutdown that splits the must-have and the can-waits.More >>
