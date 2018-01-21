Victim identified in fatal two-vehicle crash in Pawleys Island

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a two-car accident in Pawleys Island Sunday evening, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred around 5:50 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 17 near Professional Lane. The driver of a 2017 Jeep SUV, the only occupant of the vehicle, was traveling southbound and was attempting to make a left turn when it collided with a 2017 Nissan sport utility vehicle traveling northbound, SCHP confirms. The Nissan was carrying three people at the time of the incident.

The driver of the Jeep, who was wearing a seatbelt, failed to yield to the Nissan’s right of way, causing the crash. The driver was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The front-seat passenger of the Nissan was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed in the crash. The driver and backseat passenger, who were wearing seatbelts, were transported to a local hospital for treatment; their condition is unknown.

According to information from the Georgetown County Coroner's Office, 58-year-old Michael Walter, of Cape May, N.J., was pronounced dead at a nearby emergency room at 6:57 p.m. The cause of death was multiple body trauma.

As of Monday, no charges have been filed against the driver of the Jeep. SCHP is continuing to investigate.

