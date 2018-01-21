Fatal accident reported near Pawleys Island

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol has reported a fatal accident near Pawleys Island, according to their website.

Midway Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the accident, saying it occurred on Ocean Highway near the Island Bar and Grill. They advise motorists to avoid the area.

SCHP’s website says the accident happened shortly after 6:00 p.m.

Two vehicle accident on Ocean Highway near the Island Bar and Grill, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/TZg5g5PJQU — Midway Fire Rescue (@MidwayFireResQ) January 22, 2018

Check back with WMBF News for more information.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.