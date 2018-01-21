Two people shot at Darlington home Sunday night

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Two people were shot Sunday night in Darlington, according to Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Robert Kilgo.

Deputies were called to a home on Larry’s Drive in Darlington around 6:00 Sunday night. Upon arrival, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to nearby hospitals. One victim is in stable condition and the other victim’s condition is unknown.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843) 398- 4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to give information.

