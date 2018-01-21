Two people shot at Darlington home Sunday night - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two people shot at Darlington home Sunday night

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Two people were shot Sunday night in Darlington, according to Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Robert  Kilgo.

Deputies were called to a home on Larry’s Drive in Darlington around 6:00 Sunday night. Upon arrival, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to nearby hospitals. One victim is in stable condition and the other victim’s condition is unknown.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843) 398- 4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to give information. 

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Fatal accident reported near Pawleys Island

    Fatal accident reported near Pawleys Island

    Sunday, January 21 2018 9:14 PM EST2018-01-22 02:14:37 GMT
    (Source: Midway Fire Rescue)(Source: Midway Fire Rescue)

    South Carolina Highway Patrol has reported a fatal accident near Pawleys Island, according to their website. Midway Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the accident, saying it occurred on Ocean Highway near the Island Bar and Grill. 

    More >>

    South Carolina Highway Patrol has reported a fatal accident near Pawleys Island, according to their website. Midway Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the accident, saying it occurred on Ocean Highway near the Island Bar and Grill. 

    More >>

  • Two people shot at Darlington home Sunday night

    Two people shot at Darlington home Sunday night

    Sunday, January 21 2018 7:17 PM EST2018-01-22 00:17:55 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Two people were shot Sunday night in Darlington, according to Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Robert  Kilgo. Deputies were called to a home on Larry’s Drive in Darlington around 6:00 Sunday night. Upon arrival, they found two people with gunshot wounds. 

    More >>

    Two people were shot Sunday night in Darlington, according to Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Robert  Kilgo. Deputies were called to a home on Larry’s Drive in Darlington around 6:00 Sunday night. Upon arrival, they found two people with gunshot wounds. 

    More >>

  • breaking

    Victim in critical condition after being shot in head in Atlantic Beach

    Victim in critical condition after being shot in head in Atlantic Beach

    Sunday, January 21 2018 11:32 AM EST2018-01-21 16:32:35 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    One person was shot Saturday night in Atlantic Beach, confirms Atlantic Beach Police Chief Quentin Robinson.  The shooting occurred on 31st South shortly before 10:00 p.m.  

    More >>

    One person was shot Saturday night in Atlantic Beach, confirms Atlantic Beach Police Chief Quentin Robinson.  The shooting occurred on 31st South shortly before 10:00 p.m.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly