Two people shot at Darlington home Sunday night

South Carolina Highway Patrol has reported a fatal accident near Pawleys Island, according to their website. Midway Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the accident, saying it occurred on Ocean Highway near the Island Bar and Grill.More >>
Two people were shot Sunday night in Darlington, according to Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Robert Kilgo. Deputies were called to a home on Larry’s Drive in Darlington around 6:00 Sunday night. Upon arrival, they found two people with gunshot wounds.More >>
One person was shot Saturday night in Atlantic Beach, confirms Atlantic Beach Police Chief Quentin Robinson. The shooting occurred on 31st South shortly before 10:00 p.m.More >>
An investigation is underway after two people were shot Saturday night in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie. The two people were shot in front of a store at the corner of Bluff Street and Godbolt Street.More >>
This weekend marks the one- year anniversary since the historic Inaugural Women’s March took place in Washington D.C last year. While thousands of people are gathering together this weekend across the country, Myrtle Beach hosted its first Women’s March on January 20.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
Visiting the Statue of Liberty deemed a non-essential service during government shutdown that splits the must-have and the can-waits.More >>
Melbourne police say the girl suffered serious puncture wounds all over her body. It happened Thursday afternoon inside of a mobile home on Rolling Rock Drive.More >>
Congressional Democrats and Republicans are waiting for each other to blink over the government shutdown.More >>
