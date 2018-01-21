Lumberton woman charged with first degree murder - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Lumberton woman charged with first degree murder

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A Lumberton woman has been charged with first degree murder after a man was found shot to death Saturday night, according to Lumberton Police Captain Terry W. Parker.

Officers responded to 518 East 9th Street in Lumberton shortly after 10:00 Saturday night.

41-year-old Kenneth Wayne Bryant was found dead in an apartment building, having suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.

46-year-old Angela Simone Irons has been arrested and charged with first degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. She is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact Detectives Charles Keenum and Evan Whitley at the Lumberton Police Department. 

