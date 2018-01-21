We've officially made it through one month of winter, slowly add - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

We've officially made it through one month of winter, slowly adding more daylight

Daylight hours and minutes added Daylight hours and minutes added

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With the darkest, coldest and shortest days now behind us, we added more time for sunshine to our days this weekend. 

The sun rose Sunday morning at 7:16 AM and when it sets at 5:38 PM, we will have seen 10 hours and 18 minutes of daylight. This is up by 24 minutes from our shortest day, December 21st which featured only 9 hours and 54 minutes of daylight. 

In one more month, we see an additional almost full hour of daylight, up to 11 hours and 12 minutes on February 21st.

By the Spring/Vernal Equinox on March 20th-21st we are up to 12 hours and 10 minutes of daylight. Although Daylight Saving Time begins on March 11th, it will not affect the amount of daylight we see.

If you're looking forward to the longest day of the year, look ahead to the Summer Solstice on June 21st. We will have 14 hours and 23 minutes of daylight, likely with warmer summer air to enjoy the day outside 

You can always find the sunrise and sunset time for your hometown on our WMBF First Alert Weather App. It's located in the Hour By Hour forecast, which our meteorologists update manually everyday. 

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • First Annual Women’s March in Myrtle Beach

    First Annual Women’s March in Myrtle Beach

    Sunday, January 21 2018 10:07 AM EST2018-01-21 15:07:09 GMT
    (Source: Amy Kawata)(Source: Amy Kawata)

    This weekend marks the one- year anniversary since the historic Inaugural Women’s March took place in Washington D.C last year. While thousands of people are gathering together this weekend across the country, Myrtle Beach hosted its first Women’s March on January 20. 

    More >>

    This weekend marks the one- year anniversary since the historic Inaugural Women’s March took place in Washington D.C last year. While thousands of people are gathering together this weekend across the country, Myrtle Beach hosted its first Women’s March on January 20. 

    More >>

  • Lumberton woman charged with first degree murder

    Lumberton woman charged with first degree murder

    Sunday, January 21 2018 9:45 AM EST2018-01-21 14:45:32 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A Lumberton woman has been charged with first degree murder after a man was found shot to death Saturday night, according to Lumberton Police Captain Terry W. Parker. Officers responded to 518 East 9th Street in Lumberton shortly after 10:00 Saturday night. 41-year-old Kenneth Wayne Bryant was found dead in an apartment building, having suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.

    More >>

    A Lumberton woman has been charged with first degree murder after a man was found shot to death Saturday night, according to Lumberton Police Captain Terry W. Parker. Officers responded to 518 East 9th Street in Lumberton shortly after 10:00 Saturday night. 41-year-old Kenneth Wayne Bryant was found dead in an apartment building, having suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.

    More >>

  • breaking

    One killed, one injured after shooting in front of Marion store

    One killed, one injured after shooting in front of Marion store

    Sunday, January 21 2018 9:31 AM EST2018-01-21 14:31:45 GMT
    Anthony Raynard Randall (Source: Marion Police)Anthony Raynard Randall (Source: Marion Police)

    An investigation is underway after two people were shot Saturday night in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie. The two people were shot in front of a store at the corner of Bluff Street and Godbolt Street. 

    More >>

    An investigation is underway after two people were shot Saturday night in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie. The two people were shot in front of a store at the corner of Bluff Street and Godbolt Street. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly