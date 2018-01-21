We've officially made it through one month of winter, slowly adding more daylight

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With the darkest, coldest and shortest days now behind us, we added more time for sunshine to our days this weekend.

The sun rose Sunday morning at 7:16 AM and when it sets at 5:38 PM, we will have seen 10 hours and 18 minutes of daylight. This is up by 24 minutes from our shortest day, December 21st which featured only 9 hours and 54 minutes of daylight.

In one more month, we see an additional almost full hour of daylight, up to 11 hours and 12 minutes on February 21st.

By the Spring/Vernal Equinox on March 20th-21st we are up to 12 hours and 10 minutes of daylight. Although Daylight Saving Time begins on March 11th, it will not affect the amount of daylight we see.

If you're looking forward to the longest day of the year, look ahead to the Summer Solstice on June 21st. We will have 14 hours and 23 minutes of daylight, likely with warmer summer air to enjoy the day outside

If you're looking forward to the longest day of the year, look ahead to the Summer Solstice on June 21st. We will have 14 hours and 23 minutes of daylight, likely with warmer summer air to enjoy the day outside

