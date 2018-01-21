FIRST ALERT: After a sunny weekend streak, rain chances ramp up Monday night

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The crystal clear skies this weekend will turn cloudier and wetter through the first half of the week.

Today, tonight and tomorrow morning will all remain clear and cool with lows in the 40s. Midday Monday will be when clouds begin to take control of our skies from the south. The afternoon clouds won't stop our temperatures from reaching into the mid 60s across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

By later in the day on Monday, there is a small chance for a spotty shower along the coast. A better chance of scattered showers arrives overnight after 11PM Monday and lasts on and off through the Tuesday morning commute. The rain should wrap up and head offshore by the afternoon.

Tuesday afternoon temperatures stay warm, but the cold front responsible for the showers, will cool the temperatures into the mid 50s for highs the rest of the week. Thankfully, there is no Arctic air or freezing temperatures in the forecast through the next 7 to 10 days.

Keep up to date with the latest forecast on the WMBF First Alert Weather App.

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.