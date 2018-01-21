FIRST ALERT: After a sunny weekend streak, rain chances ramp up Monday night

An investigation is underway after two people were shot Saturday night in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie. The two people were shot in front of a store at the corner of Bluff Street and Godbolt Street.More >>
This weekend marks the one- year anniversary since the historic Inaugural Women’s March took place in Washington D.C last year. While thousands of people are gathering together this weekend across the country, Myrtle Beach hosted its first Women’s March on January 20.More >>
A Lumberton woman has been charged with first degree murder after a man was found shot to death Saturday night, according to Lumberton Police Captain Terry W. Parker. Officers responded to 518 East 9th Street in Lumberton shortly after 10:00 Saturday night. 41-year-old Kenneth Wayne Bryant was found dead in an apartment building, having suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.More >>
A candle light vigil was held on January 20, 2018, in honor of 14-year old Taylor Ibarra or “Tay Tay”, who took his own life during Christmas break last year after his family members say he was bullied at school. Taylor was in 8th grade and attended Aynor Middle School.More >>
One person was shot Saturday night in Atlantic Beach, confirms Atlantic Beach Police Chief Quentin Robinson. The shooting occurred on 31st South shortly before 10:00 p.m.More >>
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.More >>
Visiting the Statue of Liberty deemed a non-essential service during government shutdown that splits the must-have and the can-waits.More >>
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.More >>
It’s a puzzling story and it appears the only evidence of what happened came from the missing Ohio woman's husband.More >>
