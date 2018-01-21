FIRST ALERT: After a sunny weekend streak, rain chances ramp up - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: After a sunny weekend streak, rain chances ramp up Monday night

Tuesday Morning Rain Chances Tuesday Morning Rain Chances
Monday Afternoon Rain Chances Monday Afternoon Rain Chances
Rain Planner is dry the rest of the week Rain Planner is dry the rest of the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The crystal clear skies this weekend will turn cloudier and wetter through the first half of the week.

Today, tonight and tomorrow morning will all remain clear and cool with lows in the 40s. Midday Monday will be when clouds begin to take control of our skies from the south. The afternoon clouds won't stop our temperatures from reaching into the mid 60s across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

By later in the day on Monday, there is a small chance for a spotty shower along the coast. A better chance of scattered showers arrives overnight after 11PM Monday and lasts on and off through the Tuesday morning commute. The rain should wrap up and head offshore by the afternoon.

Tuesday afternoon temperatures stay warm, but the cold front responsible for the showers, will cool the temperatures into the mid 50s for highs the rest of the week. Thankfully, there is no Arctic air or freezing temperatures in the forecast through the next 7 to 10 days.  

Keep up to date with the latest forecast on the WMBF First Alert Weather App.

    One killed, one injured after shooting in front of Marion store

    Sunday, January 21 2018 10:35 AM EST2018-01-21 15:35:43 GMT
    Anthony Raynard Randall (Source: Marion Police)Anthony Raynard Randall (Source: Marion Police)

    An investigation is underway after two people were shot Saturday night in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie. The two people were shot in front of a store at the corner of Bluff Street and Godbolt Street. 

  • First Annual Women’s March in Myrtle Beach

    Sunday, January 21 2018 10:07 AM EST2018-01-21 15:07:09 GMT
    (Source: Amy Kawata)(Source: Amy Kawata)

    This weekend marks the one- year anniversary since the historic Inaugural Women’s March took place in Washington D.C last year. While thousands of people are gathering together this weekend across the country, Myrtle Beach hosted its first Women’s March on January 20. 

  • Lumberton woman charged with first degree murder

    Sunday, January 21 2018 9:45 AM EST2018-01-21 14:45:32 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A Lumberton woman has been charged with first degree murder after a man was found shot to death Saturday night, according to Lumberton Police Captain Terry W. Parker. Officers responded to 518 East 9th Street in Lumberton shortly after 10:00 Saturday night. 41-year-old Kenneth Wayne Bryant was found dead in an apartment building, having suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.

