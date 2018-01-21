Victim in critical condition after being shot in head in Atlantic Beach

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person was shot Saturday night in Atlantic Beach, confirms Atlantic Beach Police Chief Quentin Robinson.

The shooting occurred on 31st South shortly before 10:00 p.m.

The victim was shot in the head and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, Chief Robinson said. He added the victim has undergone surgery, but does not have an update on their condition.

Atlantic Beach police deputies are currently searching for Anadai Keel for questioning in regards to this shooting. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Keel, please contact Atlantic Beach Police.

