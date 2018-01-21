Victim in critical condition after being shot in head in Atlanti - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Victim in critical condition after being shot in head in Atlantic Beach

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person was shot Saturday night in Atlantic Beach, confirms Atlantic Beach Police Chief Quentin Robinson. 

The shooting occurred on 31st South shortly before 10:00 p.m. 

The victim was shot in the head and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, Chief Robinson said. He added the victim has undergone surgery, but does not have an update on their condition.

Atlantic Beach police deputies are currently searching for Anadai Keel for questioning in regards to this shooting. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Keel, please contact Atlantic Beach Police. 

