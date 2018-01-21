HCPD arrest suspect in shooting of 30-year-old man in Atlantic B - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

HCPD arrest suspect in shooting of 30-year-old man in Atlantic Beach

Anadai Kalili Keel (Source: Horry County police) Anadai Kalili Keel (Source: Horry County police)

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police have arrested a suspect in the Jan. 20 shooting of a 30-year-old man in Atlantic Beach. 

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department, Anadai Kalili Keel, 21, was arrested Tuesday by officers with the HCPD and members of the U.S. Marshals task force.

Atlantic Beach Police Chief Quentin Robinson previously said the shooting occurred in a parking lot on 31st Avenue South. The 30-year-old victim was shot in the head and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. 

The chief added at the time that victim underwent surgery. The person's condition is still unknown.  

