HCPD arrest suspect in shooting of 30-year-old man in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police have arrested a suspect in the Jan. 20 shooting of a 30-year-old man in Atlantic Beach.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department, Anadai Kalili Keel, 21, was arrested Tuesday by officers with the HCPD and members of the U.S. Marshals task force.

Atlantic Beach Police Chief Quentin Robinson previously said the shooting occurred in a parking lot on 31st Avenue South. The 30-year-old victim was shot in the head and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The chief added at the time that victim underwent surgery. The person's condition is still unknown.

On January 22nd we asked for your assistance in locating Anadai Keel regarding a shooting incident in Atlantic Beach. Today, Keel was apprehended by the Horry County Police Department and the US Marshals Task Force. #HCPD pic.twitter.com/32MeDfJApQ — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) January 30, 2018

