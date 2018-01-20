Two people shot in front of Marion store

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARION, SC (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after two people were shot Saturday night in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie.

The two people were shot in front of a store at the corner of Bluff Street and Godbolt Street.

