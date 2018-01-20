One killed, one injured after shooting in front of Marion store

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARION, SC (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after two people were shot Saturday night in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie.

The two people were shot in front of a store at the corner of Bluff Street and Godbolt Street.

One of the victims later died from their injuries.

Anthony Raynard Randall is currently wanted by the Marion Police Department for two counts of attempted murder, according to Lt. Tony Flowers. He is considered armed and dangerous. Additional charges are expected as one of the victims has died.

If you know the whereabouts of Mr. Randall please contacted the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8399.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.