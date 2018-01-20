One killed, one injured after shooting in front of Marion store - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

One killed, one injured after shooting in front of Marion store

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
Anthony Raynard Randall (Source: Marion Police) Anthony Raynard Randall (Source: Marion Police)

MARION, SC (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after two people were shot Saturday night in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie.

The two people were shot in front of a store at the corner of Bluff Street and Godbolt Street.

One of the victims later died from their injuries. 

Anthony Raynard Randall is currently wanted by the Marion Police Department for two counts of attempted murder, according to Lt. Tony Flowers. He is considered armed and dangerous. Additional charges are expected as one of the victims has died. 

If you know the whereabouts of  Mr. Randall please contacted the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8399. 

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • First Annual Women’s March in Myrtle Beach

    First Annual Women’s March in Myrtle Beach

    Sunday, January 21 2018 10:07 AM EST2018-01-21 15:07:09 GMT
    (Source: Amy Kawata)(Source: Amy Kawata)

    This weekend marks the one- year anniversary since the historic Inaugural Women’s March took place in Washington D.C last year. While thousands of people are gathering together this weekend across the country, Myrtle Beach hosted its first Women’s March on January 20. 

    More >>

    This weekend marks the one- year anniversary since the historic Inaugural Women’s March took place in Washington D.C last year. While thousands of people are gathering together this weekend across the country, Myrtle Beach hosted its first Women’s March on January 20. 

    More >>

  • Lumberton woman charged with first degree murder

    Lumberton woman charged with first degree murder

    Sunday, January 21 2018 9:45 AM EST2018-01-21 14:45:32 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A Lumberton woman has been charged with first degree murder after a man was found shot to death Saturday night, according to Lumberton Police Captain Terry W. Parker. Officers responded to 518 East 9th Street in Lumberton shortly after 10:00 Saturday night. 41-year-old Kenneth Wayne Bryant was found dead in an apartment building, having suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.

    More >>

    A Lumberton woman has been charged with first degree murder after a man was found shot to death Saturday night, according to Lumberton Police Captain Terry W. Parker. Officers responded to 518 East 9th Street in Lumberton shortly after 10:00 Saturday night. 41-year-old Kenneth Wayne Bryant was found dead in an apartment building, having suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.

    More >>

  • breaking

    One killed, one injured after shooting in front of Marion store

    One killed, one injured after shooting in front of Marion store

    Sunday, January 21 2018 9:31 AM EST2018-01-21 14:31:45 GMT
    Anthony Raynard Randall (Source: Marion Police)Anthony Raynard Randall (Source: Marion Police)

    An investigation is underway after two people were shot Saturday night in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie. The two people were shot in front of a store at the corner of Bluff Street and Godbolt Street. 

    More >>

    An investigation is underway after two people were shot Saturday night in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie. The two people were shot in front of a store at the corner of Bluff Street and Godbolt Street. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly