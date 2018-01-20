Two homes damaged in Florence fire

An investigation is underway after two people were shot Saturday night in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie. The two people were shot in front of a store at the corner of Bluff Street and Godbolt Street.More >>
Two houses were damaged in a fire Saturday night in Florence, according to a press release from the Florence Fire Department. The fire started shortly before 5:30 p.m. at 651 Red Tip Circle.More >>
Florence County Sheriff deputies were responding to an assault call Friday when they discovered a victim that had been stabbed. The incident occurred on Palomar Parkway in Florence. Investigators discovered a verbal dispute had resulted in the victim being assaulted and stabbed.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Austin Andrews. Andrews has been reported missing and was last seen on January 16 in the Salem Road area of Murrells Inlet.More >>
Horry County Police are searching for a man who stole over $5,000 worth of purses from a Coach store, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect took the bags from the Coach at the Tanger Outlers on Highway 501.More >>
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.More >>
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.More >>
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >>
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.More >>
