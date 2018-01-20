Two homes damaged in Florence fire

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Two houses were damaged in a fire Saturday night in Florence, according to a press release from the Florence Fire Department.

The fire started shortly before 5:30 p.m. at 651 Red Tip Circle. Firefighters discovered two homes were involved in the fire. It was under control in about 30 minutes, however, firefighters remained on scene for about 2 and a half hours putting out hot spots.

There was minor damage to the homes, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

