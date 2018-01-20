Two arrested after verbal dispute leads to assault, stabbing in Florence

Florence County Sheriff deputies were responding to an assault call Friday when they discovered a victim that had been stabbed. The incident occurred on Palomar Parkway in Florence. Investigators discovered a verbal dispute had resulted in the victim being assaulted and stabbed.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Austin Andrews. Andrews has been reported missing and was last seen on January 16 in the Salem Road area of Murrells Inlet.More >>
Horry County Police are searching for a man who stole over $5,000 worth of purses from a Coach store, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect took the bags from the Coach at the Tanger Outlers on Highway 501.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is looking to identify the person pictured, who they believe is connected to vehicle break-ins. The break-ins occurred around the Singing Pines and Dunn Shortcut area.More >>
Before today, Horry County patients admitted to the hospital with psychiatric illness had nowhere to turn to seek additional help. With the addition of a new behavioral health unit to the Grand Strand health system, that's all changed.More >>
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.More >>
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.More >>
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >>
Emergency responders were on the scene of a deadly barge explosion on Hollinger Road in Calvert City, Kentucky.More >>
