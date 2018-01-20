Two arrested after verbal dispute leads to assault, stabbing in Florence

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence County Sheriff deputies were responding to an assault call Friday when they discovered a victim that had been stabbed.

The incident occurred on Palomar Parkway in Florence. Investigators discovered a verbal dispute had resulted in the victim being assaulted and stabbed. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

38-year-old Jamael Samuel Jordan of Lancaster, Texas has been charged with one count of attempted murder. 64-year-old Charles Jordan Jr. of Gautier, Mississippi has been charged with second degree assault and battery.

Jamael Jordan is currently booked at the Florence County Detention Center under a $12,000 bond. And Charles Jordan was released under a $2,500 bond.

