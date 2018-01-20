County police searching for purse thief who stole over $5,000 wo - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

County police searching for purse thief who stole over $5,000 worth of purses

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police are searching for a man who stole over $5,000 worth of purses from a Coach store, according to a post on their Facebook page.

The suspect took the bags from the Coach at the Tanger Outlets on Highway 501.

If you recognize this man, or are asked to purchase a Coach purse from someone who looks like him, please call the Horry County Police Department at (843)915-8477(TIPS). 

