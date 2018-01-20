County police searching for purse thief who stole over $5,000 worth of purses

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police are searching for a man who stole over $5,000 worth of purses from a Coach store, according to a post on their Facebook page.

The suspect took the bags from the Coach at the Tanger Outlets on Highway 501.

If you recognize this man, or are asked to purchase a Coach purse from someone who looks like him, please call the Horry County Police Department at (843)915-8477(TIPS).

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.