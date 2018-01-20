Missing 16-year-old from Horry County found safe - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Missing 16-year-old from Horry County found safe

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Austin Andrews (Source: HCPD Facebook) Austin Andrews (Source: HCPD Facebook)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – 16-year-old Austin Andrews was safely located by the Horry County Police Department after being reported missing.

Andrews was last seen on January 16 in the Salem Road area of Murrells Inlet.

