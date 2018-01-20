HCPD looking to identify possible car break-in suspect

The Horry County Police Department is looking to identify the person pictured, who they believe is connected to vehicle break-ins. The break-ins occurred around the Singing Pines and Dunn Shortcut area.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is looking to identify the person pictured, who they believe is connected to vehicle break-ins. The break-ins occurred around the Singing Pines and Dunn Shortcut area.More >>
Before today, Horry County patients admitted to the hospital with psychiatric illness had nowhere to turn to seek additional help. With the addition of a new behavioral health unit to the Grand Strand health system, that's all changed.More >>
Before today, Horry County patients admitted to the hospital with psychiatric illness had nowhere to turn to seek additional help. With the addition of a new behavioral health unit to the Grand Strand health system, that's all changed.More >>
U.S. Rep. Tom Rice spoke to WMBF News about the looming government shutdown on Friday.More >>
U.S. Rep. Tom Rice spoke to WMBF News about the looming government shutdown on Friday.More >>
Hartsville is making major progress on its $8.5 million water park, which officials say will put the city on the map as a regional tourist destination.More >>
Hartsville is making major progress on its $8.5 million water park, which officials say will put the city on the map as a regional tourist destination.More >>
An Horry County community is working to fix what they're calling severe road issues. Community members in Deerfield say roads in the area have been torn up for a while, but the problem worsened after the January ice storm.
An Horry County community is working to fix what they're calling severe road issues. Community members in Deerfield say roads in the area have been torn up for a while, but the problem worsened after the January ice storm.More >>
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.More >>
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.More >>
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.More >>
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.More >>
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.More >>
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.More >>