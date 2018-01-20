HCPD looking to identify possible car break-in suspect

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is looking to identify the person pictured, who they believe is connected to vehicle break-ins.

The break-ins occurred around the Singing Pines and Dunn Shortcut area.

If you have information on either the person pictured or the break-ins, please call (843)915-TIPS(8477).

