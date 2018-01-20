HCPD looking to identify possible car break-in suspect - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

HCPD looking to identify possible car break-in suspect

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
(Source: HCPD Facebook) (Source: HCPD Facebook)
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is looking to identify the person pictured, who they believe is connected to vehicle break-ins.

The break-ins occurred around the Singing Pines and Dunn Shortcut area.

If you have information on either the person pictured or the break-ins, please call (843)915-TIPS(8477).

