Horry County neighborhood seeks to fix ‘severe road issues’

Members of the Deerfield community are frustrated with the maintaining of their roads. (Source: Erin Edwards)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An Horry County community is working to fix what they're calling severe road issues.

Community members in Deerfield say roads in the area have been torn up for a while, but the problem worsened after the January ice storm.

"It froze, it thawed, everything started buckling up on one end and the other end. It's just, it's a mess," Butch Buzby said. "You look at the driveways, you look at the street, the dirt just keeps coming up. It's bad and it needs to be taken care of."

The road is privately owned, but Buzby said it's up to the POA to keep up with maintenance.

"Every time it rains, we have problems, new potholes. Myself and another gentleman repatch them and it's just been going on and on and we can't fix it no more. It needs to be repaired, replaced," he said.

Buzby says each pothole costs $15,000 to repatch.

Besides patching potholes, a big issue for the neighborhood is finding out exactly who owns the street.

WMBF News reached out to a spokesperson for Horry County to ask if they knew who owned the roads in the community, but officials say they don't have that information.

The POA for the community said the area was developed by Deertrack Development Company, but when the company was dissolved in 2007, the roads were not transferred and remained in their name.

According to the POA, the roads were transferred to Deerfield Roads LLC in 2014. WMBF News reached out to the company, but they have not yet responded.

"These people need to start answering our questions a little quicker," Buzby said. "We need to come to an agreement and get something done."

