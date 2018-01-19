FIRST ALERT: Warming trend continues through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Milder weather will continue to move into the Carolinas and remain through the weekend into most of next week.

Chilly temperatures are on tap tonight, but not nearly as cold as last night. By Saturday morning, temperatures will drop into the lower 30s under mostly clear skies.

After the early morning chill, Saturday will turn out mostly sunny and mild as temperatures climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The warming trend kicks into high gear by Sunday into early next week. Sunday and Monday temperatures will reach the middle and upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.

The next risk of rain arrives late Monday into Tuesday when a weak cold front delivers a few showers and slight drop in temperatures by the middle and end of next week.

No significant shots of cold weather are likely for the next 7 to 10 days.

