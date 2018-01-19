FIRST ALERT: January thaw may linger into early February

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The very cold temperatures so far for the month of January look to take a prolonged break for the latter half of the month.

Unseasonably cold temperatures and two winter weather storms have made the start of winter 2018 a memorable one. The cold snap at the first of the month broke many records and was the longest and coldest cold stretch ever recorded for many areas.

The weather pattern that brought about the rounds of cold weather so far this month looks to take a prolonged break for the end of January into February. This is likely going to result in a long stretch of at least normal temperatures, and the chance that temperatures may soar well above normal at times by the end of the month. Average temperatures for the latter half of January are in the upper 50s. It's growing increasingly likely that 50s and 60s will be quite common the next several weeks and temperatures that briefly climb into the 70s are very possible.

While the break from the cold will likely extend for several weeks, long range forecast models suggest a return to a colder weather pattern by the middle and end of February. It's too soon to tell if the magnitude of the colder temperatures in February will match the cold and wintry weather pattern from early January.

