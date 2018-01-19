FIRST ALERT: Colder February pattern still looking likely

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Signs continue to point to colder temperatures returning in more frequent shots through February.

Unseasonably cold temperatures and two winter weather storms have made the start of winter 2018 a memorable one. The cold snap at the first of the month broke many records and was the longest and coldest cold stretch ever recorded for many areas.

Variable and highly changeable weather will continue for the week to next 10 days. Daytime temperatures will swing wildly from time to time ranging from the 40s at times to the 60s at others. This changeable pattern is still likely to shift to a more persistently cold set for the middle and end of February.

Long range forecast models continue to suggest a return to a colder weather pattern by the middle and end of February.

The weather across the border in Canada and Alaska can frequently give clues as to what will eventually push into the United States. Temperatures have been cooling steadily in those areas with temperatures in parts of Alaska as cold as 25 to 35 degrees below zero. This cold air will likely start to gradually shift southward in the coming weeks. Shots of cold air will start start off brief with alternating periods of warmer weather, but the chances of more consistently cold weather continue to increase by later next month.

Arctic air is likely to start entering the western US by next week and gradually push east through early February. It's too soon to tell if the magnitude of the colder temperatures in February will match the cold and wintry weather pattern from early January but odds continue to increase for another prolonged stretch of below normal temperatures. The details on the magnitude and exact timing of the return of the colder pattern will likely become more clear in the next week or two.

