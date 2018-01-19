FIRST ALERT: Colder February pattern still looking likely

A former Lamar police officer was found guilty last month of driving under the influence while on duty, according to court records.More >>
The state Senate Judiciary Committee is set to hear a bill today that would not require lawful gun owners in South Carolina to obtain a concealed weapons permit before carrying their weapon in a public place.More >>
Yesterday's big rain-maker has moved well off to the north, but colder air and lingering moisture is making for a slightly tricky Tuesday morning forecast.More >>
A jailhouse informant once linked Timothy Taylor to the 2009 disappearance of a New York teen who disappeared around Myrtle Beach. He was considered a possible suspect in the case, but never formally charged. Tuesday, he'll be sentenced on an unrelated 2011 armed robbery charge.More >>
The Surfside Beach Town Council held a special called meeting Monday night to discuss last week's meeting that is being called "a fiasco" by community.More >>
In viral videos, the teacher appears to denounce military recruiters and suggest people join the armed forces because they have no other skills.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.More >>
The search for a missing Trumann teenager is now on day 3, after being reported missing Saturday.More >>
The father of three says he was physically injured and threatened with deportation after being mistakenly added to a gang database.More >>
Some people cling to hope for years waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.More >>
Toronto police say they are hunting through backyard gardens and planters across the city for possible victims of a landscaper accused of murdering at least five people and suspected of killing more.More >>
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.More >>
"He kept telling my son 'I want the money, I want the money.' My son said 'I don't work here,'" the clerk said. "I said 'that's my son' and he said 'I will kill your son.'"More >>
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.More >>
