FIRST ALERT: Arctic air likely to return in February

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The recent spell of milder temperatures is likely to continue the rest of the month, but many signs are now pointing to a return to colder temperatures by February.

Unseasonably cold temperatures and two winter weather storms have made the start of winter 2018 a memorable one. The cold snap at the first of the month broke many records and was the longest and coldest cold stretch ever recorded for many areas.

The weather pattern that brought about the rounds of cold weather earlier this month will continue to take a prolonged break for the rest of January and likely into early February. Average temperatures for the latter half of January are in the mid to upper 50s. It's likely that 50s and 60s will be quite common the the next two weeks, and while shots of cooler temperatures are expected, no bitter cold, Arctic air expected.

While the break from the cold will likely extend for several weeks, long range forecast models continue to suggest a return to a colder weather pattern by the middle and end of February. Arctic air is likely to start entering the western US by late next week and gradually push east through early February. It's too soon to tell if the magnitude of the colder temperatures in February will match the cold and wintry weather pattern from early January but odds continue to increase for another prolonged stretch of below normal temperatures. The details on the magnitude and exact timing of the return of the colder pattern will likely become more clear in the next week or two.

