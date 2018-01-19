Conway police search for woman accused of filing a false police report

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police are searching for a woman accused of filing a false report of a felony.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, officers started an investigation into a strong arm robbery that reportedly happened in the 2700 block of Fourth Avenue on Jan. 5.

Police eventually determined that a woman identified as Donna Katherine Kapp, 60, was one of the suspects accused of filing a false police report.

An active warrant has been obtained for Kapp. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790 or contact their local police department.

