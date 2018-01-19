State fines now-closed call center for not paying employees over $35K in wages

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The state has fined a California-based call center that failed to pay its employees prior to shutting the doors of its Myrtle Beach facility in December.

According to Lesia Kudelka, communications director for the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, the LLR’s Office of Wages and Child Labor received and investigated 25 complaints of unpaid wages from former employees of Greenwood Hall.

The investigator determined each complainant was owed pay for three weeks of work, which covered two pay periods, Kudelka said via email. The total amount due to the 25 employees was approximately $35,097.21, she added.

Greenwood Hall was issued 25 citations by the Office of Wages and Child Labor, with a total fine of $5,000 for unpaid wages, according to Kudelka.

She added the Wages office does not have the legal authority to collect the wages or make an employer pay an employee what they are owed. However, under the S.C. Code of Laws, the employer “may recover in a civil action an amount equal to three times the full amount of the unpaid wages, plus costs and reasonable attorney’s fees as the court may allow.”

Greenwood Hall had previously promised to bring over 300 jobs to the Myrtle Beach area. It opened its doors at the Horry Georgetown Technical College campus at The Market Common just weeks before its Dec. 15 closure.

