Georgetown man pleads guilty to sexual assault of a minor; sentenced to eight years in prison

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A 50-year-old Georgtown man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a minor, according to a press release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

John Wayne McConnell, 50, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 16 and second-degree assault and battery. McConnell was sentenced to eight years in prison for the sexual assault charge and three years in prison for the assault charge; the sentences will run concurrently.

The incidents had occurred since 2011 and involved two female minors who reported the incidents to authorities in February 2017, according to incident reports.

