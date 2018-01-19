Andrews man sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to burglary

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – An Andrews man has been sentenced to 6 years in prison after pleading guilty to burglarizing a Pawleys Island home on Aug. 2, 2017, according to a press release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Nicholas Floyd Harrington, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the residence after a man and woman stole an air compressor from the home, according to an incident report. The victim told police a woman came to his door and asked about washing the home, while the man was inside the garage stealing the equipment, the release states.

Harrington had four other pending burglary charges, but those were dismissed at the plea.

