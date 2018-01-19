Two Florence residents plead guilty to manufacturing and passing - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two Florence residents plead guilty to manufacturing and passing counterfeit money

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
Source: Raycom Media Source: Raycom Media

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Two Florence residents pled guilty in federal court on Friday to manufacturing and passing counterfeit money, according to a press release from First Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick.

Shanteley Latrice Howard, 33, pled guilty to conspiracy to manufacture and pass counterfeit money. Kermit Lee Smith, 29, pled guilty to conspiracy to pass counterfeit money.

Evidence presented at the guilty plea hearing showed that Howard and Smith were involved in a conspiracy to manufacture and pass counterfeit $100 and $50 bills in multiple states, including South Carolina and North Carolina, beginning in 2015, the release states.

The conspiracy included at least nine co-defendants who were responsible for making and passing over $100,000 in counterfeit money. The maximum penalty Howard and Smith can receive is 5 years in prison and a fine of $250,000; sentencing will come at a later date.

The case was investigated by the United States Secret Service with the assistance of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department. 

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Two Florence residents plead guilty to manufacturing and passing counterfeit money

    Two Florence residents plead guilty to manufacturing and passing counterfeit money

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:22 AM EST2018-01-19 15:22:03 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    Two Florence residents pled guilty in federal court on Friday to manufacturing and passing counterfeit money, according to a press release from First Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick.

    More >>

    Two Florence residents pled guilty in federal court on Friday to manufacturing and passing counterfeit money, according to a press release from First Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Temperatures are going up heading into the weekend

    FIRST ALERT: Temperatures are going up heading into the weekend

    Friday, January 19 2018 9:29 AM EST2018-01-19 14:29:25 GMT
    Milder Temperature Trend through weekendMilder Temperature Trend through weekend

    The storm system responsible for yesterday's rain and last night's snow is pulling away from the region leaving very cold and windy weather in place for today before milder weather returns for the weekend.

    More >>

    The storm system responsible for yesterday's rain and last night's snow is pulling away from the region leaving very cold and windy weather in place for today before milder weather returns for the weekend.

    More >>

  • Man who claimed he was looking for cup of sugar sentenced for burglary

    Man who claimed he was looking for cup of sugar sentenced for burglary

    Friday, January 19 2018 9:20 AM EST2018-01-19 14:20:36 GMT
    Source: 15th Circuit Solicitor's OfficeSource: 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office

    GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) -- A man who pled guilty to a home burglary in Georgetown was sentenced to nine years in prison, according to a press release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office. A homeowner told police that he walked in his dining room to find Cicero Manuel Lambert, 36, who told the homeowner he was “looking for a cup of sugar” before he ran from the home. 

    More >>

    GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) -- A man who pled guilty to a home burglary in Georgetown was sentenced to nine years in prison, according to a press release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office. A homeowner told police that he walked in his dining room to find Cicero Manuel Lambert, 36, who told the homeowner he was “looking for a cup of sugar” before he ran from the home. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly