Two Florence residents plead guilty to manufacturing and passing counterfeit money

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Two Florence residents pled guilty in federal court on Friday to manufacturing and passing counterfeit money, according to a press release from First Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick.

Shanteley Latrice Howard, 33, pled guilty to conspiracy to manufacture and pass counterfeit money. Kermit Lee Smith, 29, pled guilty to conspiracy to pass counterfeit money.

Evidence presented at the guilty plea hearing showed that Howard and Smith were involved in a conspiracy to manufacture and pass counterfeit $100 and $50 bills in multiple states, including South Carolina and North Carolina, beginning in 2015, the release states.

The conspiracy included at least nine co-defendants who were responsible for making and passing over $100,000 in counterfeit money. The maximum penalty Howard and Smith can receive is 5 years in prison and a fine of $250,000; sentencing will come at a later date.

The case was investigated by the United States Secret Service with the assistance of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department.

