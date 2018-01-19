Man who claimed he was looking for cup of sugar sentenced for bu - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man who claimed he was looking for cup of sugar sentenced for burglary

Source: 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office Source: 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) -- A man who pleaded guilty to a home burglary in Georgetown was sentenced to nine years in prison, according to a press release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

A homeowner told police that he walked in his dining room to find Cicero Manuel Lambert, 36, who told the homeowner he was “looking for a cup of sugar” before he ran from the home.

When their investigation led police to Lambert’s home, he drove up while they were there, then turned around and fled from police. At the end of the driveway, Lambert stopped the vehicle and ran from it, according to the incident report, but police later arrested him.

Lambert also pleaded guilty to malicious injury, willful injury to courthouse or jail after officials said a sprinkler in his cell at the Georgetown County Detention Center was damaged. Culbertson sentenced Lambert to serve two years on that charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

