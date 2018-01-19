LOOK BACK: January 2018's crazy temperature ride so far, and a return to "normal" soon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After starting off the year with temperatures at rock bottom, our outside thermometers have been on a roller coaster ride. Temperature trends are now showing a return to normal in the mid 50s.

The entire first week of January saw a frigid Arctic air mass, leading to the longest cold snap in Grand Strand and Pee Dee history, along with several broken low temperature records. A push of warm air finally arrived on January 9th and we jumped to the upper 60s and 70s, 15 to 20 degrees above average.

That spring-like warmth abruptly ended this past Sunday 1/14, where highs struggled to reach above the 40s.

Now the temperature trend is returning to normal starting this weekend. Average highs for the month of January are in the mid 50s. We will reach into the low 60s through the weekend and early next week. A brief return to below average temperatures will arrive in the middle of next week in the low 50s.

There's no sign of Arctic air, as average temperatures in the 50s and 60s are expected to last through the end of the month.

