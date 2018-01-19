LOOK BACK: January 2018's crazy temperature ride so far, and a r - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

LOOK BACK: January 2018's crazy temperature ride so far, and a return to "normal" soon

January 2018 temperature trend through January 19th. January 2018 temperature trend through January 19th.
Forecasted temperature timeline for the rest of January Forecasted temperature timeline for the rest of January
Myrtle Beach High temperatures through Jan 18th Myrtle Beach High temperatures through Jan 18th
Florence High temperatures through Jan 18th Florence High temperatures through Jan 18th

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After starting off the year with temperatures at rock bottom, our outside thermometers have been on a roller coaster ride. Temperature trends are now showing a return to normal in the mid 50s. 

The entire first week of January saw a frigid Arctic air mass, leading to the longest cold snap in Grand Strand and Pee Dee history, along with several broken low temperature records. A push of warm air finally arrived on January 9th and we jumped to the upper 60s and 70s, 15 to 20 degrees above average. 

That spring-like warmth abruptly ended this past Sunday 1/14, where highs struggled to reach above the 40s. 

Now the temperature trend is returning to normal starting this weekend. Average highs for the month of January are in the mid 50s. We will reach into the low 60s through the weekend and early next week. A brief return to below average temperatures will arrive in the middle of next week in the low 50s.

There's no sign of Arctic air, as average temperatures in the 50s and 60s are expected to last through the end of the month.

You always have our First Alert Weather Team's latest updates to the temperature trend, 7-Day forecast, and even daily hour by hour at your fingertips. Download the WMBF First Alert Weather App today. 

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Horry County firefighter arrested for sexual battery with a student

    Horry County firefighter arrested for sexual battery with a student

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:43 AM EST2018-01-19 15:43:33 GMT
    Matthew Oswald. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Matthew Oswald. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    An Horry County firefighter living in Conway was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student, according to jail records and other sources. Matthew James Oswald, 31, from Conway, was arrested by Horry County police at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student. As of Thursday morning, he remained incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

    More >>

    An Horry County firefighter living in Conway was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student, according to jail records and other sources. Matthew James Oswald, 31, from Conway, was arrested by Horry County police at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student. As of Thursday morning, he remained incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

    More >>

  • Two Florence residents plead guilty to manufacturing and passing counterfeit money

    Two Florence residents plead guilty to manufacturing and passing counterfeit money

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:22 AM EST2018-01-19 15:22:03 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    Two Florence residents pled guilty in federal court on Friday to manufacturing and passing counterfeit money, according to a press release from First Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick.

    More >>

    Two Florence residents pled guilty in federal court on Friday to manufacturing and passing counterfeit money, according to a press release from First Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Temperatures are going up heading into the weekend

    FIRST ALERT: Temperatures are going up heading into the weekend

    Friday, January 19 2018 9:29 AM EST2018-01-19 14:29:25 GMT
    Milder Temperature Trend through weekendMilder Temperature Trend through weekend

    The storm system responsible for yesterday's rain and last night's snow is pulling away from the region leaving very cold and windy weather in place for today before milder weather returns for the weekend.

    More >>

    The storm system responsible for yesterday's rain and last night's snow is pulling away from the region leaving very cold and windy weather in place for today before milder weather returns for the weekend.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly