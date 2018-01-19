HCFR holds marrow registry drive to help member's son

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) -- Horry County Fire Rescue held a marrow registry drive Thursday afternoon to help a member’s son. The event was held in connection with Be The Match, an organization that helps grow the marrow registry to save lives of people diagnosed with blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma.

Volunteers came out to the M. L. Brown Public Safety Building in Conway Thursday to have their cheeks swabbed and be entered in the bone marrow registry. Be The Match says 13.5 million people are on the registry, which matches potential donors with those in need of bone marrow transplants around the country.

For more on how you can join the registry, check out BeTheMatch.org.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.