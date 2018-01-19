Vote for glaze: Krispy Kreme wants customers to vote for new fla - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Vote for glaze: Krispy Kreme wants customers to vote for new flavor doughnut

By Christel Bell, Anchor
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Krispy Kreme wants YOU to pick the flavor of its next glazed doughnut. The doughnut chain is asking fans to choose between four new flavors, including... blueberry, caramel, maple and lemon.
  

Doughnut diehards have until January 22 to vote online. The winning flavor is expected to hit stores this spring.

Click here to vote. 

