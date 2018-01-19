Restaurant Scorecard: Possible mice droppings and mold at two spots, HGTC culinary students get near-perfect score

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Possible mice droppings and mold were found at two local spots, while a near-perfect score was given to the International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach.

This week's Restaurant Scorecard starts at 168 LUCKY PANDA LLC at 3300 U.S. 17 South in North Myrtle Beach. It is known as a comfortable local bar/eatery offering Chinese and some Japanese dishes to eat in or take out. They received a score of 88 out of 100. Inspectors with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control say a screen door has a gap at bottom and they found the presence of mice droppings on a sheet pan under equipment.

Inspectors also noted a buildup of debris on prep table shelves and shelf liners, and they said an opener blade had a build-up of grime.

Hwy. 55 Burgers on 4628 Factory Stores Blvd., at the Tanger Outlets along U.S. 501 in Myrtle Beach is known for shakes and fries, and features 50s family-style dining, according to the website.

DHEC inspectors gave them a 90. They say the hand sink by the custard station was being used as a dipper well for scoops. They also observed mold on a deflector plate of the ice machine.

Creations from the area’s cooks and chefs-in-training are at the student-operated Fowler Dining Room at Horry Georgetown Technical College. It's part of the International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach. There you'll also find a bakery. According to their website, menus are created using a wide range of cooking techniques focusing on taste, texture, color and creativity using locally-grown foods.

Located at 920 Crabtree Lane, The HGTC Teaching Kitchens 1 and 2 Scored a perfect 100. The production and outdoor operation scored a 97, losing points for improperly labeled spices and a plastic bowl being improperly used as a scoop.

Each spot is required to have a letter grade posted. If you don't see it, just ask.

