MBPD hosts active shooter training class

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department held its third out of four active shooter training sessions Thursday evening at the Mary C. Canty Rec Center.

Captain Eric DiLorenzo led the class. He says the goal is to educate people so they know what to do if they find themselves in an active shooter situation so they don’t have to think on the fly as much.

DiLorenzo says there are three rules to remember in an active shooter situation. Much like the traditional stop, drop and roll rule for fires, the three rules to remember for active shooter situations are avoid, deny and defend.

“It’s not deny that it’s happening,” Cpt. Eric DiLorenzo said. “It’s not deny that he’s going to find me. It’s denying shooter access to where you are.”

DiLorenzo says MBPD holds these classes for free by request. He also says the number of requests for the class increases every time a mass shooting makes the news. That was especially the case following last year’s shooting in Las Vegas that killed dozens and injured hundreds.

Members in the crowd say they learned a lot and that the information could potentially save their lives one day.

“It’s a shame we have to have things like this today, but it’s the world we live in,” Bill Koehler said. “I’m 61 years old, and I’d like to go for a few more years before I check out of this world. It’s a matter of survival not to let the bad guy win.”

The fourth and final event is Friday at noon at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

