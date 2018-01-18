62-year-old man killed in Horry Co. car accident - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

62-year-old man killed in Horry Co. car accident

By Nick Doria, Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 62-year-old man died Thursday from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Homestown Road and Edenborough Drive on January 4, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

Grady Cobbs Jr., 62 of Myrtle Beach, was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center following the crash. Cobbs died from multiple trauma received in the accident at about 6:35 p.m. Thursday

Cobbs was ejected from the car at the time of the crash. SCHP is investigating.

