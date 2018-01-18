Multiple people facing prostitution charges after undercover sti - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Multiple people facing prostitution charges after undercover sting in North Myrtle Beach

Source: Raycom Media Source: Raycom Media

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Multiple people have been arrested in connection to an undercover prostitution sting by the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.

All of the suspects were arrested on January 12 and January 13.

According to incident reports, the suspects allegedly made contact with undercover officers via telephone and agreed to engage in sexual activities at a pre-determined location in exchange for money.

The suspects facing prostitution charges are:

Charles Fredrick Wilkinson, 60, has been charged with prostitution.

Dawn Nicole Medlin, 36, has been charged with prostitution.

James Phillip Distefano, 68, has been charged with prostitution. 

Jeshae Quinesse Brock, 22, has been charged with prostitution.

Jessica Lynn Roberts, 29, has been charged with prostitution.

Kenneth Dyer, 44, has been charged with prostitution.

Kristie Lynn Hemmings, 39, has been charged with prostitution and other drug charges.

Leonardo Diaz Guzman, 39, has been charged with prostitution.

Nina Gabrielle Casias, 27, has been charged with prostitution.

Ransford J. Vereen, 43, has been charged with prostitution.

Donald Joseph Calderone, 36, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance. According to police, Calderone was with Casias in a car at the time of the incident.

Glenn Joseph Poston, 41, has been charged with resisting arrest and driving under suspension. Police say Poston was with Medlin in a car at the time of the incident.

Roderick Taron Weaver, 28, has been charged with possession of cocaine. Police say Weaver was with Hemmings in a car at the time of the incident.

The suspects were booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center; all have been released on bond.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Two Florence residents plead guilty to manufacturing and passing counterfeit money

    Two Florence residents plead guilty to manufacturing and passing counterfeit money

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:22 AM EST2018-01-19 15:22:03 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    Two Florence residents pled guilty in federal court on Friday to manufacturing and passing counterfeit money, according to a press release from First Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick.

    More >>

    Two Florence residents pled guilty in federal court on Friday to manufacturing and passing counterfeit money, according to a press release from First Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Temperatures are going up heading into the weekend

    FIRST ALERT: Temperatures are going up heading into the weekend

    Friday, January 19 2018 9:29 AM EST2018-01-19 14:29:25 GMT
    Milder Temperature Trend through weekendMilder Temperature Trend through weekend

    The storm system responsible for yesterday's rain and last night's snow is pulling away from the region leaving very cold and windy weather in place for today before milder weather returns for the weekend.

    More >>

    The storm system responsible for yesterday's rain and last night's snow is pulling away from the region leaving very cold and windy weather in place for today before milder weather returns for the weekend.

    More >>

  • Man who claimed he was looking for cup of sugar sentenced for burglary

    Man who claimed he was looking for cup of sugar sentenced for burglary

    Friday, January 19 2018 9:20 AM EST2018-01-19 14:20:36 GMT
    Source: 15th Circuit Solicitor's OfficeSource: 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office

    GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) -- A man who pled guilty to a home burglary in Georgetown was sentenced to nine years in prison, according to a press release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office. A homeowner told police that he walked in his dining room to find Cicero Manuel Lambert, 36, who told the homeowner he was “looking for a cup of sugar” before he ran from the home. 

    More >>

    GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) -- A man who pled guilty to a home burglary in Georgetown was sentenced to nine years in prison, according to a press release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office. A homeowner told police that he walked in his dining room to find Cicero Manuel Lambert, 36, who told the homeowner he was “looking for a cup of sugar” before he ran from the home. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly