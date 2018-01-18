Multiple people facing prostitution charges after undercover sting in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Multiple people have been arrested in connection to an undercover prostitution sting by the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.

All of the suspects were arrested on January 12 and January 13.

According to incident reports, the suspects allegedly made contact with undercover officers via telephone and agreed to engage in sexual activities at a pre-determined location in exchange for money.

The suspects facing prostitution charges are:

Charles Fredrick Wilkinson, 60, has been charged with prostitution.

Dawn Nicole Medlin, 36, has been charged with prostitution.

James Phillip Distefano, 68, has been charged with prostitution.

Jeshae Quinesse Brock, 22, has been charged with prostitution.

Jessica Lynn Roberts, 29, has been charged with prostitution.

Kenneth Dyer, 44, has been charged with prostitution.

Kristie Lynn Hemmings, 39, has been charged with prostitution and other drug charges.

Leonardo Diaz Guzman, 39, has been charged with prostitution.

Nina Gabrielle Casias, 27, has been charged with prostitution.

Ransford J. Vereen, 43, has been charged with prostitution.

Donald Joseph Calderone, 36, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance. According to police, Calderone was with Casias in a car at the time of the incident.

Glenn Joseph Poston, 41, has been charged with resisting arrest and driving under suspension. Police say Poston was with Medlin in a car at the time of the incident.

Roderick Taron Weaver, 28, has been charged with possession of cocaine. Police say Weaver was with Hemmings in a car at the time of the incident.

The suspects were booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center; all have been released on bond.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.