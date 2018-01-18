Pee Dee school takes extra steps to prevent flu - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Pee Dee school takes extra steps to prevent flu

By Nia Watson, Reporter
Connect

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - School is back in session, and around this time of year, so is the flu virus. One local school is taking extra steps to prevent the very contagious flu virus in the most vulnerable place for children.

LeAnn Harter, a school nurse at Greenwood Elementary, said children are already out of school because of the illness.

"Most of the time we’re picking up those germs off of a surface and not aware and touching our eyes, nose, mouth,” Harter said.

When it comes to schools, those germs are all over - on supplies, floors, toys and many more places. Harter said preventing the flu is not only the parents’ responsibility, but the child’s too. She teaches students about staying germ free.

“We want to cover our cough or our sneeze and so if we can teach children to do and avoid other people’s cough, sneeze and use that hand washing those are great ways to avoid the flu.”

When it comes to washing hands, Harter said it’s important to know how to effectively.

“Certainly use a good soap product, rub and make bubbles for 20 secs is what we teach children here at Greenwood,” Harter said. “We got to see bubbles before we rinse to be effective hand washing.”

Besides washing hands, Harter said if a child is sick, the best thing is to simply stay home. 

“If they could just keep those children out of the playgrounds or out of school, then maybe we can help stop the flu,” Harter said.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Two Florence residents plead guilty to manufacturing and passing counterfeit money

    Two Florence residents plead guilty to manufacturing and passing counterfeit money

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:22 AM EST2018-01-19 15:22:03 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    Two Florence residents pled guilty in federal court on Friday to manufacturing and passing counterfeit money, according to a press release from First Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick.

    More >>

    Two Florence residents pled guilty in federal court on Friday to manufacturing and passing counterfeit money, according to a press release from First Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Temperatures are going up heading into the weekend

    FIRST ALERT: Temperatures are going up heading into the weekend

    Friday, January 19 2018 9:29 AM EST2018-01-19 14:29:25 GMT
    Milder Temperature Trend through weekendMilder Temperature Trend through weekend

    The storm system responsible for yesterday's rain and last night's snow is pulling away from the region leaving very cold and windy weather in place for today before milder weather returns for the weekend.

    More >>

    The storm system responsible for yesterday's rain and last night's snow is pulling away from the region leaving very cold and windy weather in place for today before milder weather returns for the weekend.

    More >>

  • Man who claimed he was looking for cup of sugar sentenced for burglary

    Man who claimed he was looking for cup of sugar sentenced for burglary

    Friday, January 19 2018 9:20 AM EST2018-01-19 14:20:36 GMT
    Source: 15th Circuit Solicitor's OfficeSource: 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office

    GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) -- A man who pled guilty to a home burglary in Georgetown was sentenced to nine years in prison, according to a press release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office. A homeowner told police that he walked in his dining room to find Cicero Manuel Lambert, 36, who told the homeowner he was “looking for a cup of sugar” before he ran from the home. 

    More >>

    GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) -- A man who pled guilty to a home burglary in Georgetown was sentenced to nine years in prison, according to a press release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office. A homeowner told police that he walked in his dining room to find Cicero Manuel Lambert, 36, who told the homeowner he was “looking for a cup of sugar” before he ran from the home. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly