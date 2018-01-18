Myrtle Beach woman works for a year to accomplish dream of climbing Himalayan mountains

We want to find the good news stories that truly show our community that this is Carolina.More >>
An Horry County firefighter living in Conway was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student, according to jail records and other sources. Matthew James Oswald, 31, from Conway, was arrested by Horry County police at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student. As of Thursday morning, he remained incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.More >>
Two Florence residents pled guilty in federal court on Friday to manufacturing and passing counterfeit money, according to a press release from First Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick.More >>
The storm system responsible for yesterday's rain and last night's snow is pulling away from the region leaving very cold and windy weather in place for today before milder weather returns for the weekend.More >>
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) -- A man who pled guilty to a home burglary in Georgetown was sentenced to nine years in prison, according to a press release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office. A homeowner told police that he walked in his dining room to find Cicero Manuel Lambert, 36, who told the homeowner he was “looking for a cup of sugar” before he ran from the home.More >>
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.More >>
Simon Laprise was out to prank snow plow crews in Montreal this week when he got the police instead.More >>
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >>
Deputies say the 6-year-old is a boy the woman routinely cares for, but no further details about their relationship were provided.More >>
Mother of mentally ill woman says her daughter, 22, was denied her lawful right to medical care when she was left in the cold outside a Baltimore hospital wearing only a flimsy gown.More >>
A group of duck hunters returned from a recent hunt in Arkansas with a whale of a tale, or rather, a turtle of a tale.More >>
Police cited the driver who crashed for going too fast and not slowing down for an emergency vehicle.More >>
Police say a man shot and killed his children and his daughter's fiancé before killing himself in White Plains.More >>
It’s a puzzling story and it appears the only evidence of what happened came from the missing Ohio woman's husband.More >>
