Consider This: Time for a change on Yaupon Drive

A fresh start is something many of us look forward to as we head into a new year. It’s a time when we set goals for ourselves professionally and personally to make us strive for more and become better in many different ways.

There is one effort in Myrtle Beach that definitely deserves the support of our community as residents try to change a negative past.

People living on Yaupon Drive want to change the name of their street. It has a reputation as one of the most dangerous streets in Myrtle Beach. This time, though, they only want to change the southern half of the street and re-name it Southern Pointe Drive.

Consider This: sometimes one small spark is all that is needed to put a bigger accomplishment in motion.

I agree the name should be changed, I think the entire street would benefit from it, so I hope it gets the support it needs to start anew.

