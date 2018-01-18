Georgetown armed robbery suspect captured in Alabama

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman wanted in connection to an armed robbery of a Georgetown County convenience store has been captured in Alabama, according to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities completed the transfer of Shannon Lane Bone, 36, of Birmingham, Alabama, Thursday to face charges related to the armed robbery of 521 Mini-mart at 9275 Highmarket Street on Dec. 31, 2017.

Bone was arrested on a warrant issued by Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office after she was identified as a suspect.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.