Police seeking suspect who robbed store of cigarettes, fled police to state line

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police are seeking to identify a man they believe robbed a Little River convenience store of three packs of cigarettes, then evaded police and crossed the state line into North Carolina.

On December 26, 2017, police responded to the Circle K at 1599 Hwy. 17 in Little River for an armed robbery, according to the police report.

The clerk later told police that the suspect came in to purchase two packs of cigarettes, then requested a third pack after his credit card was declined multiple times, the report states. He then put his hand in his pocket, giving the appearance that he was brandishing a concealed pistol, and said, “I know need those cigarettes.

The clerk gave the bag to the suspect, who left in a pick-up truck heading west on Highway 50.

While en route to the scene, an officer was advised of the suspect vehicle’s description, and the officer made contact with the truck on Bellamy Drive in Little River, the report states. As the officer approached the vehicle, the suspect drove away, and the officer chased him to the North Carolina state line. The officer ended the pursuit there.

Anyone who can identify the man in the image shared by Horry County Police on Facebook is asked to call 843-915-TIPS.

