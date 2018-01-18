Jordan selected for SCAAA Hall of Fame

Below is a story from WMBF News partner MyHorryNews.com:

Former Conway football coach and athletic director Chuck Jordan is headed to the Hall of Fame.

Jordan, who served as athletic director at CHS from 1983-2015, will be inducted into the S.C. Athletic Administrators Association Hall of Fame in March in Charleston.

The Hall of Fame, started in 2010, includes three other Horryites: Leroy “Boe” Rainbow, the late Doug Shaw and Roger Dixon.

Rainbow is a Conwayite and former CHS principal, who also served as a coach and principal at Myrtle Beach as well as athletic director at Carolina Forest. Shaw served as athletic director and football coach at Myrtle Beach for 25 years.

Dixon is a former athletic director at Socastee.

Jordan is one of three men and two women who will be inducted as members of the Class of 2018. The induction will take place in conjunction with the Association’s 26th annual spring conference for athletics.

“It’s always an honor to be acknowledged by your peers,” Jordan said. “I don’t think anyone would tell you anything different in that respect. Those are the guys you rub elbows with every day and spend a lot of time with and it means a lot.”

It also means a lot to Jordan to be inducted at the same time as longtime friend Shell Dula, who like Jordan is a Presbyterian College man.

In addition to the S.C. Athletic Administrators Association Hall of Fame, the S.C. Athletic Coaches Association also has a Hall of Fame. Interim Conway Coach Carlton Terry is in the process of nominating Jordan for consideration for the SCACA Hall of Fame’s 2018 induction.

“We have a relationship deeper than football,” Terry said. “We have a genuine friendship. He and I talk a lot about all different subjects. That’s what makes our relationship unique. We could talk about anything.”

In addition to coaching with Jordan, Terry is a former Conway player under Jordan.

“I met him in 1983,” Terry said. “My freshman year was his first year at Conway High. Coach Jordan was great to play for. He’s extremely passionate about football. The excitement he shows on the sidelines is because he’s fighting for his players. As a player you want your coach to support you. He had a great relationship with many of his players, especially the ones who came back. You have a player-coach relationship in school and once you graduate it’s more of a man-to-man relationship as you get older and have families.”

Myrtle Beach Coach Mickey Wilson is also a former Jordan disciple.

“For me he was a great guy to play for, number one” Wilson said. “It’s also been great to compete against him as a coach. He’s been a tremendous mentor. He does things the right way.

“I think the big thing is he was a great coach when it came to x’s and o’s, but he also taught you a lot of life lessons about how to be tough and how to handle adversity. You can’t put a price tag on those.”

Terry is one of the applicants who hopes to replace Jordan as Conway’s permanent coach. Wilson is not.

“I’m in a really good situation at Myrtle Beach,” Wilson said. “I like what I’m doing. Like Conway, Myrtle Beach is a great football community. We have 17 starters coming back. I’m happy where I am. I hope to stay as long as they will have me.”

