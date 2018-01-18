Win tickets to the Royal Hanneford Circus at the Florence Center!

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) -- Horry County Fire Rescue held a marrow registry drive Thursday afternoon to help a member’s son. The event was held in connection with Be The Match, an organization that helps grow the marrow registry to save lives of people diagnosed with blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma. Volunteers came out to the M. L. Brown Public Safety Building in Conway Thursday to have their cheeks swabbed and be entered in the bone marrow registry. Be The Match says 1...

