Andrews men sentenced to 10 years for stealing 45 packs of cigar - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Andrews men sentenced to 10 years for stealing 45 packs of cigarettes

Sharon Levi McCray. (Source: Horry County Government) Sharon Levi McCray. (Source: Horry County Government)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – An Andrews man pleaded guilty Thursday to burglarizing a store in Andrews by breaking the front door with a concrete block and stealing 45 packs of cigarettes.

Sharon Levi McCray, 38, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Court Solicitor’s Office.

Police were called to the Corner Shop Store/Sunoco on East Main Street in Andrews on May 12, 2017, and found a concrete block that was used to break the front door, according to an incident report. Officers found McCray carrying a plastic bag containing 45 packs of cigarettes valued at $315. He was taken into custody.

    Horry County firefighter arrested for sexual battery with a student

    An Horry County firefighter living in Conway was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student, according to jail records and other sources. Matthew James Oswald, 31, from Conway, was arrested by Horry County police at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student. As of Thursday morning, he remained incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

  • Two Florence residents plead guilty to manufacturing and passing counterfeit money

    Two Florence residents pled guilty in federal court on Friday to manufacturing and passing counterfeit money, according to a press release from First Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick.

  • FIRST ALERT: Temperatures are going up heading into the weekend

    The storm system responsible for yesterday's rain and last night's snow is pulling away from the region leaving very cold and windy weather in place for today before milder weather returns for the weekend.

