Andrews men sentenced to 10 years for stealing 45 packs of cigarettes

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – An Andrews man pleaded guilty Thursday to burglarizing a store in Andrews by breaking the front door with a concrete block and stealing 45 packs of cigarettes.

Sharon Levi McCray, 38, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Court Solicitor’s Office.

Police were called to the Corner Shop Store/Sunoco on East Main Street in Andrews on May 12, 2017, and found a concrete block that was used to break the front door, according to an incident report. Officers found McCray carrying a plastic bag containing 45 packs of cigarettes valued at $315. He was taken into custody.

