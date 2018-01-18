Fifth suspect in Christmas Eve murder in Lake City arrested in O - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Fifth suspect in Christmas Eve murder in Lake City arrested in Ohio

COLUMBUS, OH (WMBF) – The fifth and final suspect wanted in connection with the Christmas Eve murder of a Lake City man was taken into custody in Columbus, Ohio on January 12.

Justin Marquise Pringle, 21, was charged with four other men in the murder of 74-year-old Johnny Cameron on December 24, 2017 at the victim’s home on Old Georgetown Road in Lake City, according to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Pringle was taken into custody by the Columbus Police Department SWAT team on January 12, the release states. He will be extradited to South Carolina to face the murder charge.

FCSO investigators, the US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team participated in Pringle’s apprehension.

The fourth suspect in this case, Curtis Roy Nelson, was arrested in Darlington County on three counts of attempted murder for a separate home invasion incident. Lt. Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office said that if he makes bond in Darlington County, he will be released and picked up by Florence County authorities. Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office said Nelson has been charged with murder, and will come back to Florence County at some point to face the murder charge.

