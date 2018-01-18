$100,000-winning lottery ticket sold in Conway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

$100,000-winning lottery ticket sold in Conway

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – A lottery ticket purchased in Conway is worth $100,000, according to lottery officials.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was purchased at the Murphy Express at 2735 Church Street in Conway, and the $100,000 top prize has yet to be claimed by the lottery player.

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn in Wednesday’s drawing, lottery officials said. Those numbers were: 3, 17, 27, 32, and 37. The Power-Up was 2. Had the player “Powered-Up” their ticket for an additional $1, they would have multiplied their top prize to $200,000.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize. More information on claiming prizes can be found here.

