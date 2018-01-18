$100,000-winning lottery ticket sold in Conway

A fresh start is something many of us look forward to as we head into a new year. It’s a time when we set goals for ourselves professionally and personally to make us strive for more and become better in many different ways.More >>
A woman wanted in connection to an armed robbery of a Georgetown County convenience store has been captured in Alabama, according to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Horry County Police are seeking to identify a man they believe robbed a Little River convenience store of three packs of cigarettes, then evaded police and crossed the state line into North Carolina.More >>
Former Conway football coach and athletic director Chuck Jordan is headed to the Hall of Fame. Jordan, who served as athletic director at CHS from 1983-2015, will be inducted into the S.C. Athletic Administrators Association Hall of Fame in March in Charleston.More >>
The fifth and final suspect wanted in connection with the Christmas Eve murder of a Lake City man was taken into custody in Columbus, Ohio on January 12. Justin Marquise Pringle, 21, was charged with four other men in the murder of 74-year-old Johnny Cameron on December 24, 2017 at the victim’s home on Old Georgetown Road in Lake City, according to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.More >>
A group of duck hunters returned from a recent hunt in Arkansas with a whale of a tale, or rather, a turtle of a tale.More >>
A procession was held for a York County deputy Thursday afternoon who was fatally shot during a manhunt.More >>
The flu has claimed the life of a Pike Road Elementary School student, according to Superintendent Charles Ledbetter.More >>
A University of Alabama professor has died of the influenza virus.More >>
The University of Alabama and Alpha Phi International sorority are both responding after videos posted online by a student have drawn outrage.More >>
The search continues for two suspects investigators say robbed a Walterboro Waffle House, then led authorities on a chase from Santee into Berkeley County.More >>
The mother of a 5-year-old boy says he was left on the school bus all day in cold temperatures.More >>
