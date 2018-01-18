FIRST ALERT: Temperatures are going up heading into the weekend - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Temperatures are going up heading into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The light at the end of our chilly Arctic tunnel arrives today!  

Despite the cold temperatures in the morning, afternoon readings will return to the middle 50s. 

By the weekend, the warming trend will continue with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Saturday and into the lower and middle 60s by Sunday.  Sunshine will be in full force today and Saturday, with only a few passing clouds moving by on Sunday. 

Our warm trend stays put into early next week, staying in the 60s through Tuesday. The risk of rain does begin to move in by early Tuesday, followed by slightly cooler air mid next week.

By Wednesday and Thursday, there are no signs of any more Arctic air though, as temperatures remain in the mid 50s with lows in the mid to upper 30s 

The FIRST ALERT Weather App will have the most up to date and local forecast for your specific area and can be downloaded here: 

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

