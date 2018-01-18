FIRST ALERT: Milder weather moves in for the weekend - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Milder weather moves in for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The storm system responsible for yesterday's rain and last night's snow is pulling away from the region leaving very cold and windy weather in place for today before milder weather returns for the weekend. 

Sunny skies will be back in full force through the day today as temperatures climb into the lower 40s.  A gusty wind will keep wind chills in the 30s through most of the day. 

Tonight will be clear and cold again as temperatures return to the middle and upper 20s. 

Friday will mark the start of a prolonged warm up.  Despite the cold temperatures in the morning, afternoon readings will return to the middle 50s. 

By the weekend, the warming trend will continue with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Saturday and into the lower and middle 60s by Saturday. 

    A fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in the Myrtle Beach area just after midnight Wednesday has been deemed suspicious, according to officials.

    An Horry County firefighter living in Conway was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student, according to jail records and other sources.

    Here is a list of school cancellations, delays and early closures announced ahead of the winter weather expected to impact our area on Wednesday, January 17.

